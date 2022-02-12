US Defense Secretary Austin spoke with Russian counterpart: Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke together with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoyguon on Saturday they usually mentioned Russia’s troop buildup in Crimea and round Ukraine, the Pentagon stated.

US President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin plan to talk by cellphone in a while Saturday after the United States and its allies warned Russia may invade Ukraine at any second.

In one other improvement, the Russian navy stated on Saturday it used “appropriate means” to make a US submarine go away Russian waters within the far east after the vessel ignored a Russian request to depart, Interfax information company reported.

