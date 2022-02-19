US Defense Secretary says it’s apparent Russia has made a decision and is moving into position to conduct an attack

A complete of 10,356 folks have crossed from the Donbas area in Ukraine into Russia as of 10:00 am native time Saturday, Russia’s state-run information company RIA Novosti experiences following the choice of the self-declared Russian-backed republics to organize an evacuation of civilians.

There isn’t any approach for CNN to independently confirm the quantity.

RIA Novosti stated 4,527 residents of the Russian Federation, 5,806 residents of Ukraine and one other 23 foreigners had crossed, in accordance with what it known as “a source familiar with the situation.” Russian companies might quote police and safety officers anonymously and CNN has been unable to independently confirm these statements.

Earlier Saturday, the deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations Viktor Yatsutsenko stated: “Seven regions of Russia are ready to accept refugees. These are the Krasnodar Territory, Kursk, Voronezh, Belgorod, Oryol, Bryansk, Moscow regions,” along with the Rostov area which borders Ukraine.

He stated that in complete, these areas are able to obtain greater than 28,900 folks, RIA reported.

Russian information company TASS reported Saturday that “all border checkpoints in the Rostov region function only for entry into Russia.”

“All checkpoints were transformed only for the entrance to the Russian Federation,” stated an official of the inner safety service the FSB, in accordance with TASS.

The evacuation orders got Friday by the leaderships of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics, who claimed they had been vital due to an imminent offensive by the Ukrainian military.

Ukrainian officers have repeatedly denied any such plans.