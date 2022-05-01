US Deputy Secretary of State to start 4-nation tour in SA | News24

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is ready to start out her four-nation tour in South Africa.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will begin her four-nation tour in South Africa on Tuesday and can then go to, Angola, Gabon and France.

In South Africa, she is going to journey to Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Pretoria. She is anticipated to fulfill International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Alvin Botes and different senior authorities officers.

In an announcement, her workplace stated Sherman and South African officers would “discuss furthering US-South African co-operation on a range of issues, including global and regional peace and security, trade and investment, sustainable infrastructure, health security, and the climate crisis”.

In Angola, she is going to meet President João Lourenço and Foreign Minister Tete Antonio. She will change into the highest-ranking US authorities official to fulfill Lourenço earlier than Angola goes to the polls later in August.

With the Angolans, she is going to talk about an analogous agenda to her South African diary however added to it was maritime safety within the Atlantic.

“We will discuss our shared interests, including regional security and defence co-operation, economic prosperity, good governance, support for Angola’s Covid-19 vaccination effort, and co-operation on shared maritime law enforcement as well as economic, and climate-related challenges in the Atlantic Basin,” Sherman stated.

Early in April, Angola’s minister of state and head of army affairs within the Office to the President, Francisco Furtado, met US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, and from that assembly the 2 agreed on making Angola the pan-African peacekeeping chief.

This could be accomplished via the modernisation technique of the Angolan Armed Forces.

Sherman will spherical up her African safari in Gabon the place she is going to meet President Ali Bongo Ondimba, Foreign Minister Michael Moussa-Adamo, and Minister of Defence Félicité Ongouori Ngoubili.

They will “engage on our shared priorities including promoting environmental protection, addressing the climate crisis, and furthering security co-operation”.

The final leg of her tour will likely be in France the place she is going to meet officers from Italy, Germany, France, and the UK to debate “close co-ordination” to answer the conflict in Ukraine.

