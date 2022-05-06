US did not provide “specific targeting information” for Russian warship, Pentagon says

When Ukraine efficiently focused Russia’s prized warship last month with anti-ship cruise missiles, they had some help from the United States.

Ukrainian forces, having noticed a Russian warship within the Black Sea, referred to as their American contacts for affirmation that it was actually the Moskva, sources conversant in the occasions instructed CNN. The US responded that it was, and supplied intelligence about its location.

It shouldn’t be clear whether or not the US knew Ukraine would transfer to strike the ship, nevertheless, and the US was not concerned in that call, the sources stated.

The ship sank after it was struck by two Ukrainian cruise missiles on April 14, dealing an enormous blow to the Russian navy.

The episode, first reported by NBC News, displays the Biden administration’s more and more forward-leaning posture with regards to sharing intelligence with Ukraine, a part of a broader policy shift towards serving to Ukraine defeat Russia decisively on the battlefield and considerably weaken its navy.

But it additionally raises questions on what each the US and Russia’s purple strains are with regards to US navy assist to Ukraine.

The US has for months been offering Ukrainian forces with intelligence about Russian troop actions inside Ukraine, together with intercepted communications about Russian navy planning. It additionally gives Ukraine with maritime consciousness data to permit them to higher perceive the menace posed by Russian ships within the Black Sea, lots of that are firing missiles onto Ukrainian territory.

There are additionally clear limits, nevertheless, to what the US will share, a number of sources instructed CNN.

For instance, the US has up to now declined to offer data to Ukraine about potential targets inside Russia itself. And whereas the intelligence the US shares about Russian troop actions inside Ukraine can embody particulars like automobiles and forms of personnel at a specific location, the US has not supplied Ukraine with intelligence about particular Russian navy leaders’ whereabouts, officers have stated.

“We do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby instructed reporters on Thursday. Kirby added that “Ukraine combines information that we and other partners provide with the intelligence that they themselves are gathering on the battlefield, and then they make their own decisions, and they take their own actions.”