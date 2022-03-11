US doctors provide free telehealth for Ukrainian soldiers, civilians, refugees

U.S. docs are offering free telehealth companies for Ukrainian troopers, civilians, and refugees amid Russia’s invasion via an app linked to the Starlink web that Tesla arrange within the embattled jap European nation.

According to a information launch supplied solely to Fox News Digital, VSee developed Aimee, a telehealth app that “brings together more than 2,000 U.S.-based physicians to provide free on-demand doctor visits covering all medical specialties, including Emergency Room and trauma.” VSee is a video telehealth platform with a 14-year historical past supporting well being efforts in North America, the Middle East, Africa, battle zones, the International Space Station, and refugee camps.

“Day after day in America, we witness atrocities in Ukraine on our screens. Aimee’s goal is to send back real help to directly and meaningfully make a difference in Ukraine,” Laura Purdy, MD, chief of medication for Aimee Ukraine and a telehealth doctor government, military veteran, and entrepreneur, advised Fox News Digital.

More than a million kids have fled Ukraine to neighboring nations because the begin of the Russian invasion final month, based on Catherine Russell, the manager director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). At least 37 kids have been killed and 50 had been injured since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on Feb. 24, Russell stated. According to the UN, the lives of at the very least 549 civilians have been snuffed out throughout Russia’s invasion.

A shelling assault at a maternity hospital in Mariupol Wednesday left 17 injured and three lifeless, Ukrainian officers stated. Russian officers claimed, with out proof, that the hospital was a Ukrainian militia base.

“American corporations are doing their part by cutting off resources to Russia; today, U.S. healthcare is stepping up to flex its muscle to deliver medical resources to the Ukrainian people,” Purdy added. “Aimee will connect American doctors to patients on the battlefield to save lives and get help where it’s needed most.”

Laura Purdy, MD, chief of medication for Aimee Ukraine. Laura Purdy/LinkedIn

She inspired Americans to assist the trouble. “For every American screaming at their TV and crushed by their social feeds, supporting Aimee in Ukraine is an opportunity to do something to help,” she added. “This effort proves that free societies can do much more to help in combat and the families fleeing for safety.”

Mike Desjadon, senior advisor to American Duty and chief industrial officer at OxfordVR, is spearheading the trouble.

“America is a unique, indispensable, and infinitely capable nation,” Desjadon advised Fox News Digital. “As Americans, we all feel a special kinship with free people and a need to help those fighting for their own freedom. We can’t just watch. We see ourselves in the Ukrainian people, we want to help, and across the board – we are. We’ve seen an almost unprecedented mobilization from private citizens and industry to a huge effect.”

“The biggest brands in energy, finance, and technology are already stepping up to render the ruble worthless, bring internet access to Ukraine, and bring Russian citizens to the streets,” he famous. “Now we’re mobilizing U.S. healthcare, a $3 trillion force for good with virtual capabilities, to bring U.S. doctors directly to Ukrainian phones and computers on the battlefield in their homes, shelters, and growing refugee camps.”

“At $3 trillion, U.S. healthcare is twice the size of Russia’s GDP. We can save lives faster than Russia can take them,” Desjadon stated. He inspired Americans to help Aimee “with donations, and capabilities like clinician time, additional technology resources, and even medicines.”

Chuck Lessin, founding father of three Virginia charities and the descendant of Ukrainian immigrants, advised Fox News Digital that he’s organizing a coalition to help Aimee Ukraine.

A person makes use of crutches after his legs had been injured whereas preventing as a volunteer in battle in Kharkiv as he leaves Ukraine to Romania and can journey on to Germany, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on the border crossing in Siret, Romania, March 10, 2022. Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

“Three of my four grandparents emigrated to the US from Ukraine in the early 1900s,” he stated. “As fate would have it my daughter married a man from Ukraine last year. His name is Oleksii Nikitenko and his parents and many others in his family are still there. We are panicked over their well-being.”

“As the founder of three charities in Richmond, I began looking for ways to help,” Lessin added. “When I learned of the awe-inspiring good that Aimee is doing in Ukraine, I knew this was the right cause.”

Lessin, the founding father of Cheers, Jerusalem Connection, and Camp Binyan Torah, stated he’s utilizing his community to fundraise for the telehealth effort.

“I’m working now to pull together Virginia charities to form a coalition to aid in this effort,” he stated. “This coalition will direct all donations in their entirety to this effort. While the coalition is being formed, I am directing all of the donations made through my Jerusalem Connection website that indicate ‘Ukraine’ to go 100% to this effort.”

Ukrainians in want can go to the web site https://seeaimee.com/ukraine.