US doesn’t see Iran’s response on nuclear deal as constructive — State Department

The US doesn’t see Iran’s newest response on the nuclear deal as

constructive, a State Department spokesperson informed TASS on Thursday, Trend experiences.

“We can verify that we now have obtained Iran’s response via

the EU. We are finding out it and can reply via the EU, however

sadly it’s not constructive,” the spokesperson mentioned.

The diplomat was commenting on an announcement by Iranian Foreign

Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani who mentioned the nation’s reply

incorporates “constructive approaches geared toward finishing the

negotiations.”

Kanaani additionally mentioned “an Iran’s knowledgeable crew rigorously studied the

US response,” and “Iran’s responses have been collected after analysis

at varied ranges.”

Tehran was responding to an evaluation by Washington of a

proposal that had been developed as a part of the talks in Vienna to

resurrect the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear deal.