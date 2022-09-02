US doesn’t see Iran’s response on nuclear deal as constructive — State Department
The US doesn’t see Iran’s newest response on the nuclear deal as
constructive, a State Department spokesperson informed TASS on Thursday, Trend experiences.
“We can verify that we now have obtained Iran’s response via
the EU. We are finding out it and can reply via the EU, however
sadly it’s not constructive,” the spokesperson mentioned.
The diplomat was commenting on an announcement by Iranian Foreign
Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani who mentioned the nation’s reply
incorporates “constructive approaches geared toward finishing the
negotiations.”
Kanaani additionally mentioned “an Iran’s knowledgeable crew rigorously studied the
US response,” and “Iran’s responses have been collected after analysis
at varied ranges.”
Tehran was responding to an evaluation by Washington of a
proposal that had been developed as a part of the talks in Vienna to
resurrect the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear deal.