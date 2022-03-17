US donates over 500 mln COVID-19 vaccines to other countries: Blinken

The United States has given greater than 500 million coronavirus vaccines to different nations because the jabs have been developed, Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned Thursday in an announcement obtained by AFP.

“The United States has now shared over 500 million safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine doses, free of cost, to more than 110 countries and economies around the world — for the sole purpose of saving lives,” Blinken mentioned.

Washington goals to greater than double that quantity to 1.1 billion doses, because the COVID-19 pandemic persists across the globe.

Blinken additionally mentioned that since COVID-19 broke out greater than two years in the past, the United States has supplied near $20 billion in well being, humanitarian and financial help to greater than 120 nations to handle the pandemic and its impacts.

Blinken cited examples of US-backed vaccination applications in Paraguay, Zambia, Malawi and Thailand.

In one, a US-supported program in northern Thailand produced academic media and workshops in seven native languages to show individuals defend in opposition to coronavirus, Blinken mentioned.

“We have also invested and supported the expansion of regional COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in Africa and Asia,” he mentioned.

“This work is critical because this pandemic is not over. Many lives are still at risk globally as countries contend with Omicron and we face the possibility of new variants.”

