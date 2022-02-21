US, Egypt launch group to prepare for COP27 climate summit

The United States and Egypt on Monday launched a joint working group to organize for the UN climate change summit being held in Egypt in November, a US envoy mentioned.

John Kerry, President Biden’s particular envoy for local weather, mentioned the group is concentrated on the UN’s COP27 convention within the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. He mentioned Egypt, which is chairing the summit, has already begun its preparations and set bold objectives.

Kerry mentioned different world tensions, together with the continuing Ukraine disaster, “will not change the reality of what is happening every day with respect to our climate,” and referred to as the difficulty an “international threat for all of us.”

He mentioned the local weather challenge shouldn’t be about politics.

“There is no ideology in this. This is not anything to do with some of the issues” of concern for the US administration, Kerry mentioned at a information convention within the capital of Cairo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry. Neither official took questions from reporters.

Kerry, who additionally met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, was referring to conflicts within the Middle East and certain Egypt’s human rights document, which has drawn criticism from the US and different Western governments.

Shukry mentioned they mentioned priorities and objectives of the Egyptian-chaired COP27, together with making funds obtainable to growing counties to implement the Paris 2015 settlement on local weather change. He didn’t additional elaborate.

The former US senator and secretary of state, who landed in Cairo on Sunday, spoke on the American University in Cairo on the way forward for worldwide local weather motion within the leadup to COP27. He referred to as for concerted efforts to chop carbon dioxide emissions by a minimal of 45 p.c by 2030.

“The test ahead of us is not just a political and diplomatic challenge to tame mother nature — it is a test pitting human nature against itself,” he mentioned.

In the information briefing, Kerry mentioned they goal to implement all guarantees made in final yr’s UN local weather summit in Glasgow, Scotland. In the 2021 summit, nearly 200 nations accepted a compromise deal, which exterior consultants mentioned confirmed progress, however not success.

That deal didn’t obtain any of the three UN objectives: Pledges that will minimize world carbon dioxide emissions by about half, $100 billion in yearly local weather help from wealthy nations to poor ones, with half that cash going to assist the growing world adapt to the harms of a warming world.

“Our goal this year, in addition to fulfilling all promises made in Glasgow, is to include more countries to the 1.5 degree-efforts,” he mentioned.

Keeping world warming from going past 1.5 levels Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) was essentially the most bold aim within the 2015 Paris accord. The planet has already warmed 1.1 levels Celsius (2 levels Fahrenheit) in comparison with preindustrial instances.

Also on Monday, the Council of Europe warned in a press release {that a} lack of at-scale funding for “resilient and just energy transitions” in growing nations is an impediment for inexperienced and sustainable growth.

The European Union urged wealthy nations to fulfill the collective dedication to mobilize $100 billion per yr in 2022 as monetary help to poor nations, in keeping with the assertion.

Kerry additionally mentioned the US was working with Egypt by itself transition to a clear power future.

In June, Kerry introduced a rise in US funding to assist Egypt convert to photo voltaic power and transfer away from fossil fuels, a serious supply of power within the nation of over 100 million individuals.

In latest years, el-Sissi’s authorities has taken steps to transform to renewables, seizing the benefit of the nation’s optimum photo voltaic and wind situations for power harvesting.

But the federal government has confronted criticism from environmental activists for razing inexperienced areas and reducing down tens of hundreds of bushes for infrastructure tasks, particularly in Cairo the place a big cloud of air air pollution usually hovers.

