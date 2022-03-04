US Embassy in Ukraine calls nuclear power plant attack ‘war crime’

The US Embassy in Ukraine stated that attacking a nuclear power plant is a conflict crime on Friday after Russia seized a Ukrainian nuclear facility that’s the largest in Europe.

The assertion on the embassy’s Twitter account went additional than any US characterization of Russia’s actions in Ukraine because it launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

“It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant. Putin’s shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further,” US Embassy Kyiv stated in its publish.

Russian invasion forces seized Europe’s largest nuclear energy plant on Friday in heavy preventing in southeastern Ukraine, triggering world alarm, however an enormous blaze in a coaching constructing has been extinguished and officers stated the power was now secure.

Russia’s protection ministry blamed a fireplace on the plant on a “monstrous attack” by Ukrainian saboteurs and stated its forces had been in management.

Rights teams have alleged violations of worldwide conflict crimes regulation in Ukraine, together with the focusing on of civilians, in addition to indiscriminate assaults on faculties and hospitals.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden stopped in need of calling Russia’s actions conflict crimes, saying, “It’s too early to say that.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Friday declined to reply the query, saying he would go away that dedication to the International Criminal Court.

“This just underscores how reckless the Russian invasion has been and how indiscriminate their targeting seems to be. It just raises the level of potential catastrophe to a level that nobody wants to see,” Kirby stated in an interview with CNN.

“It is certainly not the behavior of a responsible nuclear power.”

