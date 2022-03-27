US envoy for Iran Malley says not confident that a nuclear deal with Iran is imminent

US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley mentioned on Sunday that he’s not assured {that a} nuclear deal between Western powers and Iran is imminent.

“The sooner we get back into the deal, which is in our interest, and presumably Iran’s interest, the more faithfully we implement it, and the more we can build on it to address the other issues between us and Iran and between Iran and the region,” Malley mentioned talking on the Doha Forum worldwide convention.

Developing