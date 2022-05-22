US envoy meets Taliban diplomat and presses women’s rights

The US particular envoy on Afghanistan met with the Taliban’s chief diplomat on Saturday and burdened worldwide opposition to the group’s therapy of girls and women.

Since surging again to energy final yr, the Taliban have imposed a slew of restrictions on civil society, many targeted on reining within the rights of girls and women.

Earlier this month, Afghanistan’s supreme chief ordered girls to cowl up totally in public, together with their faces, ideally with the standard burqa.

“Girls must be back in school, women free to move & work w/o restrictions for progress to normalized relations,” US Special Representative on Afghanistan Thomas West wrote on Twitter of his assembly in Qatar with the Taliban’s overseas minister Amir Khan Mutaqi.

The two additionally mentioned financial stabilization in Afghanistan and issues over assaults on civilians, West added.

The nation is teetering on the verge of financial catastrophe, after numerous nations froze Afghanistan’s belongings held overseas and minimize off help.

“Dialogue will continue in support of Afghan people and our national interests,” West mentioned in his submit.

