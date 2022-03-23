US envoy to Europe warns of further sanctions against Russia this week

The United States will ramp up sanctions in opposition to Russia at a NATO summit this week, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried warned on Tuesday.

“Yes, of course, there is more we can do,” Donfried stated when requested whether or not the U.S. would decide to extra sanctions in opposition to Russia on the NATO assembly on Thursday. “We’re continuing to do more,” she added, talking on the POLITICO 28 — Class of 2022 dinner.

Donfried admitted that the U.S. was “very concerned” about the opportunity of Russia utilizing chemical weapons. Asked whether or not utilizing such weapons in Europe could be a pink line for the U.S., she warned that Washington had made it “clear that if Russia chose to further invade Ukraine, it would face massive consequences.”

Pressed on whether or not Western allies would heed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s calls to introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, Donfried stated a no-fly zone would suggest taking pictures down Russian plane, and that “surely would lead to direct military engagement between the U.S. and Russia that we want to avoid in the interest of global stability.”

Donfried additionally defended the strikes that Western allies have made following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She stated actions on each side of the Atlantic weren’t “just words,” including that there was “an immediate response through sanctions, export controls” and that these measures have been “unprecedented.”

“They weren’t even considered in 2014 when Russia seized Crimea,” she added.

Donfried stated U.S. President Joe Biden’s journey to Brussels for the NATO assembly and an EU summit was about “transatlantic solidarity.”