US envoy to UN decries ‘disturbing’ claims of Ukrainians deported to Russia

Accounts that hundreds of residents of Ukraine’s besieged port metropolis of Mariupol have been forcibly deported to Russia are “disturbing” and “unconscionable” if true, US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated on Sunday.

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Thomas-Greenfield stated the US had not but confirmed the allegations made on Saturday by the Mariupol metropolis council through its Telegram channel.

“I’ve only heard it. I can’t confirm it,” she stated. “But I can say it is disturbing. It is unconscionable for Russia to force Ukrainian citizens into Russia and put them in what will basically be concentration and prisoner camps.”

Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, igniting a battle that has led to greater than 900 civilian deaths and almost 1,500 accidents as of March 19, based on the UN human rights workplace.

Mariupol, a key connection to the Black Sea, has been a goal because the begin of the conflict, which Russian President Vladimir Putin calls a “special military operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked conflict of aggression.

The Mariupol metropolis council additionally stated Russian forces bombed an artwork faculty on Saturday wherein 400 residents had taken shelter, however the variety of casualties was not but identified.

Reuters couldn’t independently confirm the claims by the town council. Russia denies focusing on civilians.

The Russian Embassy in Washington didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referred to as on Saturday for complete peace talks with Moscow.

The US helps these makes an attempt, Thomas-Greenfield stated on Sunday, including that the negotiations “seem to be one-sided,” with little response from Russia.

Poland will formally submit a proposal for a peace-keeping mission in Ukraine on the subsequent summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated on Friday.

When requested concerning the Polish proposal, Thomas-Greenfield reiterated President Joe Biden’s dedication to chorus from sending US troops into Ukraine.

“Other NATO countries may decide that they want to put troops inside of Ukraine,” she stated. “That will be a decision that they have to make.”

Turkey can also be trying to mediate a ceasefire in Ukraine, which NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised throughout an interview on Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“Turkey is doing some real effort to try to facilitate, support talks between Russia and Ukraine,” Stoltenberg stated. “It’s far too early to say whether these talks can lead to any concrete outcome.”

Earlier this month, NATO rejected Ukrainian calls to arrange a “no-fly zone” over Ukraine to assist it shield its skies from Russian missiles and warplanes.

When requested on Sunday whether or not a no-fly zone could be thought-about if Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine, Stoltenberg raised issues that such a step may escalate the battle.

“Our allies support Ukraine,” he stated. “But at the same time it is extremely important we prevent this conflict from becoming a full-fledged war between NATO and Russia that will cause much more damage, much more death, destruction than what we are seeing now in Ukraine.”

