US envoy to UN says won’t allow Syria to be Russian ‘bargaining chip’ on Ukraine

The US envoy to the United Nations stated on Thursday she plans to satisfy her Russian counterpart to kick off probably contentious talks over assist deliveries into Syria from Turkey, however she won’t let Moscow use the problem as a “bargaining chip” on Ukraine.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield has had few interactions with Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia exterior conferences of the 15-member UN Security council since Moscow invaded neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24.

“Since Ukraine we have not had any regular meetings, but it is my intention – when I return to New York – to meet with him on Syria,” she informed reporters whereas touring again to the United States from Turkey, the place she visited the border with Syria to evaluate a long-running humanitarian assist operation.

The Security Council mandate permitting the cross-border deliveries is because of expire on July 10. But Syrian ally Russia has signaled opposition to renewing the operation, arguing that it violates Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and that extra assist needs to be delivered from throughout the nation.

Already fraught tensions between the United States and Russia have solely worsened in current months. Washington has responded to Russia’s struggle in Ukraine with powerful unilateral sanctions on Moscow, despatched weapons to Ukraine and internationally remoted Russia on the United Nations.

“We will not allow the situation in Ukraine or the situation in Syria to be used as a bargaining chip with the Russians,” warned Thomas-Greenfield forward of Security Council negotiations on the Syria assist operation.

A Security Council decision wants 9 votes in favor and no veto by Russia, China, the United States, France or Britain to cross. In the previous decade, the council has been divided on Syria – Russia has vetoed greater than a dozen resolutions associated to Syria and was backed by China for a lot of of these votes.

“It’s a massive ongoing operation and it would be so tragic, so catastrophic, if this Security Council resolution is not renewed,” Mark Cutts, deputy UN regional humanitarian coordinator, informed Thomas-Greenfield throughout a go to to a UN cargo hub on the Turkish border with Syria on Thursday.

Every month some 800 vehicles ship humanitarian help to greater than 4 million individuals in northwest Syria.

“Every single truck is monitored by the UN,” Cutts stated. “Without the UN involvement we fear that donors will not have the same confidence to support this operation, we might see much more aid diversion.”

