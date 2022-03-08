World
US envoys held energy talks with Venezuela’s Maduro: White House – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The White House stated Monday {that a} US delegation held weekend talks in Venezuela with the federal government of President Nicolas Maduro that included a dialogue of vitality provides — as Washington seems to be for methods to scale back its imports of Russian oil.
Venezuela’s opposition additionally stated it had met with the high-level US delegation, whose journey to Caracas — reported by a number of US media — got here as Washington seeks to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Maduro, with whose regime the United States broke off relations in 2019, has been among the many few worldwide figures to guarantee Russian President Vladimir Putin of his “strong support” within the wake of the invasion.
“As it relates to Venezuela, the purpose of the trip that was taken by administration officials was to discuss a range of issues including certainly energy, energy security,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki advised reporters.
Maduro confirmed the assembly in a televised look late Monday, describing it as “respectful, cordial and diplomatic” with out going into element concerning the points addressed.
“We did it in the presidential office,” he stated. “We had almost two hours talking.”
“It seemed very important to me to be able, face to face, to discuss topics of maximum interest to Venezuela,” he continued.
The United States has imposed a battery of sanctions on Caracas in a bid to pressure Maduro from energy, with one 2019 measure stopping Venezuela from buying and selling its crude oil — which accounted for 96 % of the nation’s revenues — on the US market.
According to The New York Times, the go to by senior State Department and White House officers was linked to Washington’s alleged curiosity in changing a part of the oil it at the moment buys from Russia with the oil it stopped shopping for from Venezuela.
The White House has indicated it’s inspecting methods to cut back Russian oil imports with out harming US shoppers and whereas sustaining international provide — though Psaki stated Monday no determination had been made on a potential ban on Russian oil.
Since breaking off diplomatic relations with Caracas, Washington has refused to cope with the Maduro authorities, as a substitute treating opposition chief Juan Guaido because the South American nation’s reputable president.
Psaki stated the delegation additionally raised the “health and welfare” of a variety of Americans detained within the nation — who embody six oil executives jailed in 2017 — however careworn that vitality talks and the detainees’ destiny had been “separate paths and conversations.”
Guaido’s workplace stated that the opposition held a “sustained meeting” with the US delegation.
The United States is considered one of virtually 60 international locations to have acknowledged Guaido as Venezuela’s performing president, having rejected Maduro’s 2018 reelection in a ballot broadly seen as fraudulent.
Washington signaled final month it might be keen to evaluate its sanctions coverage towards Venezuela if talks between Maduro’s authorities and the opposition — launched in August however suspended since October — moved ahead.
