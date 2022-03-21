US, EU allies to coordinate on China in NATO, G7 meetings this week

US President Joe Biden’s bid to drive a wedge between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine battle will probably be a key matter of dialogue this week when Biden travels to Brussels for talks with European leaders.

The United States and its allies will talk about offering weaponry and humanitarian help to Ukraine and the Ukrainian refugee disaster at a rare NATO summit, assembly of the Group of Seven economies, and a European Council summit on Thursday.

But after his inconclusive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, Biden additionally plans to coordinate a response to Beijing if it offers materials help to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with European leaders, US administration officers say.

“During his visit to Brussels, President Biden will coordinate with our EU partners on all aspects of our response to President Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine, and this includes the concerns we share with the EU if China provides material support to Russia,” mentioned a senior Biden administration official.

The success of shut coordination on financial sanctions, export controls and commerce measures imposed on Russia have introduced Europe and the United States nearer collectively, a second senior US official mentioned. These democratic leaders have rising considerations about China’s potential function within the battle.

“The challenges that we face … are the same ones the Europeans face. And so I really do think that there is … an inflection point here in many ways,” the second official mentioned.

European nations and the United States have been working behind the scenes for weeks to attempt to persuade Chinese officers to not again Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation,” and to push Putin for a stop hearth. The battle has killed a whole lot of civilians, destroyed cities and displaced hundreds of thousands.

The Chinese ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, instructed CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that China was not sending arms or monetary help to Russia. However, he and different Chinese officers have publicly rejected a push to alter course, claiming China is on the suitable facet of historical past.

Some diplomats and analysts see indicators that Beijing is shifting. Recent statements from Beijing have referred to as for a stop hearth, and emphasised the battle’s value to the worldwide economic system, one European official famous, a cut up from Russia’s place.

In the yr since Biden took workplace, Xi has proven no signal of buckling to numerous US calls for, and has been utilizing nearer ties with Russia as a counterweight in opposition to pressures exerted on China by the West.

Xi has rejected investigations into the origin of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, in 2019. He has refused to strain North Korea to rein in its nuclear weapons program and rejected criticism of Chinese therapy of Uyghurs in Xinjiang. He has raised tensions with Taiwan and continued a quest to dominate the South China Sea.

However, China’s shut financial ties to Group of Seven rich democracies, which purchase about one-third of its exports, may present leverage within the bid to distance Xi from Putin.

