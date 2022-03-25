US, EU Create Task Force To Wean Europe Off Russian Fuel Amid Gas Crisis

Europe faces a significant job in substituting provides of Russian fuel, given its main dependence on Moscow.

Brussels:

The US and EU introduced a job drive Friday geared toward lowering Europe’s reliance on Russian fossil fuels within the face of Moscow’s battle on Ukraine.

The initiative being unveiled by President Joe Biden and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen will see the US work with companions to attempt to provide Europe with an additional 15 billion cubic metres of liquefied pure fuel this yr, an announcement mentioned.

The push comes as EU member states wrangle over requires the bloc to ban Russia’s key vitality exports to punishment President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

The Baltics and Poland are urging counterparts to drag the set off however others, together with financial powerhouse Germany, stay reluctant to impose a sudden rupture given their reliance on Russian fuel imports.

Germany mentioned Friday it was drastically slashing its vitality purchases from Russia amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, with oil imports to be halved by June and coal deliveries to finish by the autumn.

The EU has already introduced amibitious plans to slash its imports of Russian fuel by two-thirds this yr and get rid of imports solely earlier than the tip of the last decade.

As a part of the duty drive the EU’s govt mentioned it should work with member states “toward the goal of ensuring, until at least 2030, demand for approximately 50 bcm/year of additional US LNG”.

“This Task Force for Energy Security will be chaired by a representative from the White House and a representative of the President of the European Commission,” the assertion mentioned.

“It will work to ensure energy security for Ukraine and the EU in preparation for next winter and the following one while supporting the EU’s goal to end its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.”

Europe faces a significant job in substituting provides of Russian fuel, with Moscow supplying round 150 billion cubic metres of fuel every year.

US fuel provides to the EU accounted for six.3 p.c in first half of 2021, the bloc’s statistics company says.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)