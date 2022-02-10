US-EU data transfers on life support after French Google decision

Europe is lastly beginning to stroll the discuss on U.S. knowledge transfers.

Over a yr after the EU’s high court docket annulled the Privacy Shield — an EU-U.S. knowledge flows deal — within the so-called Schrems II decision, negotiators in Brussels and Washington have but to strike a alternative settlement. The wrestle: bridging an deadlock over what it means to present Europeans the power to legally problem U.S. surveillance practices.

Now, that landmark resolution — which upheld different knowledge switch devices however elevated necessities to maintain the info secure — is beginning to chew, as privateness regulators throughout the bloc really start to implement the choice’s onerous provisions. That’s prompting corporations like Google, Microsoft and TikTok to contemplate the as soon as unthinkable: storing ever extra knowledge in Europe.

In a decision Thursday, the French privateness regulator CNIL dominated that an unnamed web site couldn’t use Google Analytics as a result of doing so entails the switch of non-public data from Europe to the U.S. in violation of the 2020 Schrems II resolution.

The CNIL’s conclusions will likely be carefully watched by different regulators, because the French authority has a historical past of bullishly taking the lead.

The French resolution comes sizzling on the heels of a call by Austria’s knowledge safety authority to additionally ban an internet site from utilizing the favored Google internet analytics instrument for a similar cause, and presages a raft of choices by different European knowledge safety authorities on using these instruments. The Dutch privateness company warned final month that utilizing Google Analytics could quickly be unlawful. Elsewhere, the Norwegian knowledge watchdog has suggested corporations to begin on the lookout for alternate options to Google’s instruments.

Data safety authorities, together with the CNIL, are additionally anticipated to rule quickly on using Facebook’s analytics instrument, often known as Facebook Connect. These selections mark a big clamp-down on knowledge transfers, which type the lifeblood of the digital financial system and characterize billions of euros’ price of transatlantic commerce.

“This is a decision that companies should be aware of at the highest level,” stated Caitlin Fennessy, of the International Association of Privacy Professionals, after the Austrian resolution. “It would seem to apply so much beyond this particular case.”

Data localization, Big Tech alternate options

Big Tech companies are getting more and more twitchy, as hundreds of corporations utilizing their instruments should adhere to the nationwide regulators’ selections. The CNIL, which gave the unnamed web site one month to conform, compiled an inventory of different instruments in September.

In response to the Austrian resolution, Google reiterated calls for a brand new Privacy Shield settlement to maintain knowledge flowing. Perhaps as insurance coverage, the corporate also recently said in filings it deliberate to retailer extra private knowledge in Europe, echoing plans introduced by TikTok and Microsoft within the aftermath of the Schrems II resolution to maintain all Europeans’ knowledge within the bloc. (Google had no touch upon Thursday’s French resolution and a spokesperson redirected POLITICO to previous statements.)

Such bulletins would have as soon as been unthinkable, with free knowledge flows thought-about a cornerstone of the Western method to utilizing the web.

Facebook’s dad or mum firm Meta, which might have its personal transfers of knowledge to the U.S. suspended by the Irish Data Protection Commission, can be issuing warnings. In filings, it stated it may need to shutter providers together with Facebook and Instagram in Europe if the Irish resolution comes earlier than Brussels and Washington have agreed on a brand new knowledge pact.

But that new knowledge pact nonetheless appears a way off — weeks, somewhat than months, for a deal that at one level observers slated to come back earlier than the top of 2021.

While there are whisperings that the U.S.-EU Trade and Tech Council in May might see an announcement on a deal, these predictions have proved untimely previously, particularly with Brussels uncomfortable with finalizing a call that for Europeans is about elementary human rights at a discussion board centered on commerce.

“From a purely technical perspective, there’s no path forward for data transfers. That’s why we need [a] durable EU-U.S. data pact that can stand the test in court,” stated Rob van Eijk, Europe managing director for the Future of Privacy Forum suppose tank.