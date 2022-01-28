US, EU working to source natural gas in case of Russia ‘supply shocks’: Statement

The United States and European Union stated Friday they’re working collectively to supply various provides of pure fuel to guard the EU in case key energy supplier Russia retaliates in opposition to sanctions.

They are “working jointly towards continued, sufficient, and timely supply of natural gas to the EU from diverse sources across the globe to avoid supply shocks, including those that could result from a further Russian invasion of Ukraine,” stated a press release from President Joe Biden and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Russia provides about 40 p.c of the pure fuel utilized in Europe, the place costs are already rocketing and winter is way from over.

With Washington and European NATO allies threatening to impose crippling sanctions on Russia, if it assaults Ukraine, there are fears that Moscow may use its power dominance as leverage.

The White House is main a seek for back-up provides, together with liquid pure fuel, which is transported by ship. US officers say that some exports beforehand destined for Asia from the Middle East have already been re-sold and diverted to Europe.

“We are collaborating with governments and market operators on supply of additional volumes of natural gas to Europe from diverse sources across the globe,” the joint US-EU assertion stated.

