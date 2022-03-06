US, Europe mulling bans on Russian oil imports, Blinken says        

The United States mentioned Sunday it was in “active discussions” with European nations about banning Russian oil imports as additional financial penalty towards Moscow for invading Ukraine, however stopped wanting asserting an outright boycott.

With Western nations mulling the prospect of a boycott, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba waded into the talk to strongly name for a ban on such imports, saying Russian oil “smells of Ukrainian blood.”

Late final week, the White House mentioned it was searching for methods to scale back US consumption of Russian oil whereas defending American households from worth hikes, however stress has mounted on Western nations to chop off Russian vitality imports as a option to tighten the screws on the Kremlin.

“We are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course at the same time maintaining a steady global supply of oil,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken advised NBC speak present “Meet the Press.”

“The actions we’ve taken to date have already had a devastating impact on the Russian economy,” he added, referring to biting sanctions which have economically remoted Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine’s Kuleba, nonetheless, burdened that choking off Russia’s oil exports is essential.

Asked Sunday on CNN about Shell’s announcement that it continued to purchase Russian oil and donate the earnings to Ukrainian causes, Kuleba urged Shell and different vitality giants to chop off Moscow’s greatest income supply and “stop buying Russian oil.”

“Russian oil and gas smells of Ukrainian blood,” he mentioned.

European and British fuel costs surged to file peaks final week on provide disruption fears. And oil costs continued to push larger, with Brent futures ending at $118.11 a barrel, the best degree since 2008.

Like Blinken, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who has spoken of ramping up sanctions on Russia, didn’t totally advocate an outright ban on Russian oil – at the very least not but.

“The goal is to isolate Russia and to make it impossible for Putin to finance his wars,” she advised CNN on Sunday. “For us, there is a strong strategy now to say we have to get rid of the dependency of fossil fuels from Russia.”

US lawmakers have straight sought an all-out boycott, with Republican and Democratic senators final week urging President Joe Biden to ban oil imports from Russia.

“I think… you can construct a plan to phase that in rapidly,” Senator Marco Rubio advised ABC. “We have more than enough ability in this country to produce enough oil to make up for the percentage we buy from Russia.”

Only eight % of imports of crude oil and refined merchandise to the US come from Russia, in line with Lipow Oil Associates in Houston, Texas.

