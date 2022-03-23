US, Europe to announce new sanctions on Russia when Biden visits Brussels

US President Joe Biden will be a part of allies in making use of extra sanctions in opposition to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and tightening current ones throughout his journey to Europe this week, nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan mentioned on Tuesday.

Biden will journey with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Brussels, the place NATO and the European Union are based mostly, on Wednesday for conferences on Thursday with fellow leaders. Then he plans to journey to Warsaw in a present of assist for an ally that shares a border with Ukraine.

Sullivan mentioned Biden would work with allies on longer-term changes to NATO power posture throughout his go to and announce “joint action” on enhancing vitality safety in Europe, which is very reliant on Russian gasoline.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“He will have the opportunity to coordinate on the next phase of military assistance to Ukraine. He will join our partners in imposing further sanctions on Russia and tightening the existing sanctions to crack down on evasion and to ensure robust enforcement,” Sullivan instructed reporters.

Biden will even announce additional US contributions to ease humanitarian situations for refugees and civilians inside Ukraine, a lot of whom are trapped in besieged cities.

After Brussels, Biden will journey to Poland and “engage with US troops who are now helping to defend NATO territory” and meet with consultants concerned within the humanitarian response to the conflict. The president will even meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The US and its allies have carried out sweeping sanctions in opposition to Russia for invading Ukraine and equipped billions of {dollars} in weapons and support. Biden has pledged to not ship US troopers into Ukraine, however promised to maintain its dedication to defend NATO members in the event that they have been attacked.

Read extra:

Signs of Ukrainian forces ‘going after’ Russians: Pentagon

Zelenskyy says ‘nothing left’ of Mariupol, Kherson also facing humanitarian disaster

EU to set up Ukraine post-war reconstruction fund, draft statement says