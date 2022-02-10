US F-15 fighter jets land in Poland, says minister

American F-15 jets landed at a Polish air base on Thursday, Warsaw’s protection minister mentioned, as NATO beefs up the army presence on its jap flank amid tensions over a standoff between Ukraine and Russia.

The jets arrived as additional US and British troops have been deployed in Poland, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson additionally visiting the nation in a present of solidarity.

“Today, American F-15 fighters have arrived at the air base in Lask, they will support the eastern flank as part of the NATO Air Policing mission,” Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

The protection minister didn’t say what number of F-15s landed on the base.

American F-15 jets have additionally been despatched to the Baltics.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace mentioned on Thursday that London might ship additional troops to assist assist its allies in jap Europe if required, after asserting the deployment of 350 troops to Poland on Monday.

