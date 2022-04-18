US family bags world record for being the tallest in the world. Watch

Being tall isn’t all that uncommon however being tall sufficient to create a world report, that too together with your entire household? Well, that’s undoubtedly one thing the Trapp household can do. According to the official website of Guinness World Records, “A family in Esko, Minnesota, USA, has achieved a record that not many can measure up to – quite literally! Meet the Trapp family of five; Scott, Krissy, Savanna, Molly, and Adam.”

It continues, “On 6 December 2020, the Trapps were confirmed as the tallest family in the world with an average height of 203.29 cm (6 ft 8.03 in). The family’s combined height is equal to the length of half a tennis court! (…) Unsurprisingly, all three Trapp kids played sports throughout their lives and were recruited by colleges for either basketball or volleyball.”

This video was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Tallest family – 203.29 cm (6 ft 8.03 in) achieved by the Trapp family.” It additionally has a number of hashtags accompanying it, like #tallestfamily, #tallpeople, #officiallyamazing and #guinnessworldrecords. We will not give away far more so check out this enjoyable video for your self.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram round three days in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback. It has additionally obtained greater than 5 lakh views on it to this point.

An Instagram person hilariously wrote, “Their parents keep things under the bed instead of over the shelf. To keep away from their children’s reach.” “People might get intimidated just by seeing them walk in a group like that (btw they are cool),” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark from Savannah, one of many Trapp youngsters reads, “Thank you so much, this is a great honour and it was such a fun process!”

What are your ideas on this Instagram video by Guinness World Records?