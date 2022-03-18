US fears Putin will dangle nuclear threat if Ukraine keeps up its fight

The Defense Department’s intelligence arm has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin will more and more threaten to use nuclear bombs if his invasion of Ukraine drags on and exposes Moscow’s army weaknesses.

The Defense Intelligence Agency’s newest risk evaluation report, launched this week, signifies that the Kremlin is fast losing traditional military supplies as its forces turn out to be slowed down — and can wrestle to switch them due to crushing sanctions levied by the West.

“Despite greater than anticipated resistance from Ukraine and relatively high losses in the initial phases of the conflict, Moscow appears determined to press forward by using more lethal capabilities until the Ukrainian government is willing to come to terms favorable to Moscow,” warned Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, the DIA’s director, within the 67-page report.

“As this war and its consequences slowly weaken Russian conventional strength … Russia likely will increasingly rely on its nuclear deterrent to signal the West and project strength to its internal and external audiences,” he added.

“Moscow appears determined to press forward by using more lethal capabilities,” warned Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier. Getty Images

An intercontinental ballistic missile lifts off from a silo someplace in Russia. AP

Ukrainian army members and the police stand subsequent to a useless physique of an individual killed after shelling by the Russian army. EPA

Putin ordered his nuclear forces on “special combat duty” simply days after greenlighting the invasion of his western neighbor Feb. 24.

According to Berrier, that transfer was “designed to ensure a quick transition to higher alert status should the situation call for it.”

A satellite tv for pc picture reveals shelling harm in a residential space of Chernihiv, Ukraine. EPA

“This order and other recent comments by Russian leaders highlighting Russia’s nuclear arsenal are likely intended to intimidate,” he wrote. “They also reflect Moscow’s doctrinal views on the use of tactical, non-strategic nuclear weapons to compel an adversary into pursuing an off-ramp or negotiations that may result in termination of the conflict on terms favorable to Russia, or deter the entry of other participants when Russian offensive progress of its conventional forces looks like it might be reversed or the conflict becomes protracted.”

A drawn-out battle seems more and more doubtless given Russia’s failure to overwhelm Ukraine’s forces within the 23-day-old invasion.

“Protracted occupation of parts of Ukrainian territory threatens to sap Russian military manpower and reduce their modernized weapons arsenal,” the report mentioned.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks by way of videoconference on March 16. AP

The lack of materiel, coupled with a possible “prolonged economic depression” from sanctions, will hinder the Kremlin’s “ability to produce modern precision-guided munitions,” Berrier added.

The part of the report coping with Russian concluded with a last warning, that “U.S. efforts to undermine Russia’s goals in Ukraine, combined with its perception that the United States is a nation in decline, could prompt Russia to engage in more aggressive actions not only in Ukraine itself, but also more broadly in its perceived confrontation with the West.”