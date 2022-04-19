US firm on nuclear accord as Iran casts blame

The United States on Monday appeared to dismiss a key Iranian demand to salvage a nuclear accord as Tehran blamed Washington for the extended deadlock.

Iran and the United States have been negotiating not directly in Vienna for a 12 months to revive the 2015 settlement, identified formally because the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, from which former US President Donald Trump withdrew.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

One key sticking level is Iran’s insistence on eradicating the US designation made by Trump that the Revolutionary Guards, the clerical regime’s elite navy unit with broad attain within the financial system, is a terrorist group.

“If Iran wants sanctions lifting that goes beyond the JCPOA, they’ll need to address concerns of ours that go beyond the JCPOA,” State Department spokesman Ned Price stated when requested concerning the Revolutionary Guards’ blacklisting.

“If they do not want to use these talks to resolve other bilateral issues, then we are confident we can very quickly reach an understanding on the JCPOA and begin to reimplement the deal itself,” Price advised reporters.

President Joe Biden’s administration has supplied to return to the settlement, below which Iran was promised sanctions reduction for curbing its nuclear program, however has voiced frustration on the gradual tempo of negotiations.

In Tehran, Iranian overseas ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh stated that multiple challenge was pending between Iran and the United States.

“Messages (from Washington) sent through (European Union coordinator Enrique) Mora these past weeks… are far from providing solutions that could lead to an accord,” he advised reporters.

“The United States are responsible for these delays, because they are taking their time to give replies” that might be appropriate for Iran, he stated.

Mora, who coordinates the oblique US-Iran talks, visited Tehran final month for talks with Iranian officers and later went to Washington, saying he hoped to shut the gaps in negotiations.

Trump reimposed sweeping sanctions, together with demanding different nations not purchase Iran’s oil, as he withdrew from the settlement negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama.

Iran, in response, started rolling again on most of its commitments below the accord.

US officers have warned that Iran’s advances may ultimately make a return to the JCPOA pointless, with Tehran’s regional adversary Israel repeatedly warning of navy motion if the clerical state is seen as near a bomb.

Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia stay within the JCPOA.

Read extra: US President Biden believes Iran’s Quds Force is terror group: State Department