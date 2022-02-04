US Firm On Ties Despite India Abstaining From UN Vote On Ukraine-Russia

State Department spokesperson Ned Price made the remarks throughout his day by day press convention

America has a relationship with India that stands by itself advantage, the Joe Biden administration mentioned as we speak. US additionally mentioned that the ties with India haven’t been impacted by the continued pressure with Russia.

“We have a relationship with India that stands on its own, that stands on its own merits,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price mentioned at his day by day press briefing as we speak.

He was responding to a query if the US ties with India have been impacted as a result of pressure with Russia over Ukraine disaster.

The US’ help for India comes even if India abstained from voting on the difficulty on the United Nations Security Council.

The West claims that Russia is attempting to start out a battle with Ukraine, because the nation has deployed almost 100,000 troops on the Russia-Ukraine border.

Russia has denied any plans to assault Ukraine, saying the troops within the border space are finishing up navy workouts.

Yesterday, Russia accused America of escalating tensions by sending 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe.

Mr Price kept away from taking any questions associated to India’s stand on the Russia-Ukraine battle within the UN Security Council.

India had mentioned that “quiet and constructive” diplomacy is the “need of the hour” and any steps that improve pressure “may best be avoided” by all sides within the bigger curiosity of securing worldwide peace and safety.

Mr Price mentioned that US has been in contact with actually dozens of nations around the globe, together with their Indian companions, on issues concerning Russia’s navy buildup and its unprovoked potential aggression in opposition to Ukraine.

India yesterday once more made a pitch a peaceable decision by constructive political efforts.

“There was a meeting on the issue at the UN Security Council on January 31. We issued a statement at the meeting reflecting our viewpoint. I do not have anything more on this at this point,” he mentioned, replying to a query.

“I want to remind you that we have called for constructive political efforts to address the concerns of all sides and resolve the situation peacefully,” he mentioned.