US first lady Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

US first woman Jill Biden made an unannounced journey to Ukraine on Sunday to point out help for its folks amid Russia’s invasion, visiting a faculty that’s serving as a short lived shelter and assembly Ukraine’s first woman, Olena Zelenska, in line with a pool report.

“I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine,” Biden stated.

