US First Lady Tests Positive For Covid Again, President Joe Biden Negative

The first woman Jill Biden has not had a reemergence of signs, stated US official.

Washington:

US first woman, Jill Biden examined constructive once more for a rebound case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, her deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue stated in a press release.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jill Biden examined unfavourable throughout a routine take a look at, nonetheless, she examined constructive once more for Covid-19 with an antigen take a look at in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on August 24, CNN reported.

The first woman has not had a reemergence of signs, stated Donohue, including {that a} “small number of close contacts” with whom Biden had latest contact have been notified.

“Jill Biden will remain at the family beach house in Delaware until she once again has two consecutive negative test results,” Donohue stated.

Meanwhile, US President Biden examined unfavourable Wednesday, CNN reported citing a White House official.

However, the President will masks for 10 days indoors following US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tips, as a result of he’s thought-about a detailed contact, the official added.

Notably, Jill Biden had two consecutive unfavourable assessments on Sunday and travelled from South Carolina to affix President Joe Biden in Delaware.

Biden first examined constructive on August 15 whereas vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

As per CNN, the primary woman had “cold-like symptoms,” and was placed on a cycle of the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which might set off a rebound case of Covid-19 in some folks a number of days after a unfavourable take a look at consequence.

The President additionally took Paxlovid when he had Covid-19 final month, and he finally examined constructive for a rebound case of Covid-19, following preliminary unfavourable assessments.

Earlier, Biden, 79, examined constructive for COVID-19 on July 21 and was underneath remedy for round per week.

