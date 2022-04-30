US, France continue to pledge military support and aid for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden requested Congress for added assist to bolster Ukraine’s struggle in opposition to Russia whereas France’s president pledged to ship extra navy and humanitarian assist to the nation.

The US, together with quite a few different nations, have been sending, assist in addition to weapons and different navy gear to Ukraine for the reason that begin of the Russian invasion on February 24.

Earlier within the week, the US Air Force mentioned that the US has dedicated roughly $2.6 billion in safety help to Ukraine. Other Western nations have additionally dedicated, and proceed to vow, assist to Kyiv.

In a telephone name to Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, President Emmanuel Macron mentioned France will step up navy and humanitarian assist to Ukraine.

The United States, France, the Czech Republic and different allies have offered Kyiv with a whole bunch of long-range artillery items to assist it counter Moscow’s offensive within the jap Donbas area.

Macron insisted on “his desire to work actively during his second term to restore the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

He additionally talked about “France’s readiness to contribute to an agreement providing security guarantees to Ukraine,” the Elysée mentioned.

The quantity of navy {hardware} from the West flooding into Ukraine has prompted the Kremlin to assert NATO nations are stopping an answer to the warfare.