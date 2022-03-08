US gasoline prices rise again on talk of banning Russian oil

Gasoline costs are pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the very best value that American motorists have confronted since July 2008, as calls develop to ban imports of Russian oil.

Prices on the pump had been rising lengthy earlier than Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled sooner because the begin of the struggle. The U.S. nationwide common for a gallon of gasoline has soared 45 cents a gallon up to now week and topped $4.06 on Monday, in keeping with auto membership AAA.

“I am looking at the possibility of walking to work,” stated Asiya Joseph, who had simply paid $4.29 a gallon at a BP station in Brooklyn, New York. “This is the first time that I am filling up my tank in like, 10 days.”

In Huntington Beach, California, Julian Mesa earns $15 an hour cleansing workplaces. On Monday, he paid $92 to fill his pickup at $5.79 a gallon.

“It’s very expensive, high for people who are earning the minimum,” Mesa stated. His household had already scaled again on consuming out to chop their spending through the pandemic.

The value of normal broke $4 a gallon on Sunday for the primary time in almost 14 years and is now up almost 50% from a yr in the past.

The value is even larger in Europe, averaging 1.75 euros per liter final week, in keeping with the European Commission, the equal of $7.21 per gallon.

GasBuddy, which tracks costs right down to the service-station degree, stated Monday that the U.S. was more likely to break its file value of $4.10 a gallon, however that doesn’t account for inflation. In in the present day’s phrases, the file value can be equal to about $5.24 after accounting for inflation.

“Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50,” said GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan. “We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. … Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time.”

Energy prices are contributing to the worst inflation that Americans have seen in 40 years, far outpacing higher wages. Consumer prices jumped 7.5% in January, compared with a year earlier, and analysts predict a 7.9% increase when the government reports February figures later this week.

Oil prices soared early Monday before retreating. Benchmark U.S. crude surged to $130 a barrel overnight, then moderated to around $119, a 3% gain, in afternoon trading. The international price skyrocketed to $139 before falling back to about $123 a barrel. U.S. stocks tumbled, with the S&P 500 falling 3%, its biggest drop in 16 months.

Crude prices plummeted in early 2020 as economies around the world shut down because of COVID-19 — the price of futures even turned negative, meaning some sellers were paying buyers to take oil. Prices rebounded, however, as demand recovered faster than producers pulled oil out of the ground and inventories dried up.

Still, few forecasters saw this week’s surge coming. Just a month ago, the Energy Department predicted oil would average around $80 a barrel this year. That was before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The United States is the world’s largest oil producer — ahead of Saudi Arabia and Russia — but it is also the biggest oil consumer, and it can’t meet that staggering demand with domestic crude alone.

The U.S. imported 245 million barrels of oil from Russia last year — about 8% of all U.S. oil imports — up from 198 million barrels in 2020. That’s less than the U.S. gets from Canada or Mexico but more than it imported last year from Saudi Arabia.

The increasingly violent Russian attack on Ukraine has raised calls to cut off Russia from the money it gets from oil and natural gas exports. Europe is heavily dependent on Russian gas.

President Joe Biden has been reluctant to ban Russian oil, fearing it could further fuel inflation heading into the midterm elections this November.

Many Republicans and a growing number of Democrats in the House and Senate, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have endorsed banning Russian crude as a way to put more pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the shelling of Ukraine. On Monday, a bipartisan group of committee chairmen reached agreement on legislation to ban Russian oil imports and suspend normal trade relations status with Russia and its ally, Belarus — the latter move could lead to steep tariffs on other goods from the two countries.

The White House hasn’t ruled out a ban, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the United States and its allies were discussing a ban “while making sure that there is still an appropriate supply of oil” on the world market.

Talk of a ban on Russian oil has led U.S. officers to think about different sources which are at present restricted. In what was imagined to be a secret journey, senior U.S. officers traveled to Venezuela over the weekend to debate the prospect of easing oil sanctions on the main crude-exporting nation.

Ronnie James, an Uber driver in Brooklyn, desires the federal government to do one thing to carry costs down — get oil from Venezuela or faucet extra from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“The folks who are every day building the wealth of this nation could use a break,” he stated.

———

Associated Press writers Julie Walker in Brooklyn, New York, Chris Rugaber and Lisa Mascaro in Washington, and Amy Taxin in Huntington Beach, California, contributed to this report.