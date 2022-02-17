US, Germany Urge Russia To “Take Real Steps” To Defuse Ukraine Tensions

“Russia must take real steps toward de-escalation,” the assertion added.

Berlin:

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday urged Moscow to take actual steps to defuse tensions, as they warned that no vital withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukraine border had been noticed up to now.

“The risk of a further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine remains high, utmost caution is required,” in line with a press release issued by the German chancellery following a telephone name between Scholz and Biden.

“Russia must take real steps toward de-escalation,” they added, renewing a warning that any additional army aggression undertaken by Moscow towards Ukraine would invite “extraordinarily serious consequences”.

Scholz had telephoned Biden to temporary the US chief on his face-to-face talks on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Both leaders welcomed Putin’s statements that diplomatic efforts ought to proceed to resolve the Ukraine disaster, and affirmed that they should be “pursued at full speed”.

