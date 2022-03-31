US girls’ dance to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s Saami Saami goes viral. Watch

If you’re accustomed to Instagram and all kinds of trending music in India then this viral dance video won’t come as a shock to you. The Saami Saami music development had lots of people leaping onto it by dancing and acing the hook steps. This music was sung by Mounika Yadav and featured within the film Pushpa: The Rise that launched in 2021.

This explicit music was picturised on actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and went every kind of viral throughout social media. This video reveals two ladies named Radhapriyanka and Raju Gari Ammayi, who keep in Pittsburgh and Minneapolis within the United States of America, respectively. The duo may be seen dancing to the viral Saami Saami music.

This dance video that has now gone viral was uploaded on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Saami obsession.” It was accompanied with the smiling face with an open mouth and chilly sweat emoji. The caption was full with a couple of hashtags like #telugusongs, #dance, #saamisaami, #telugu, #trending, #saami and #reelitfeelit.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 23 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease praising these ladies’ dance abilities and the way they’ve stayed in contact with their roots. It has additionally acquired greater than 7.3 lakh views to date.

An Instagram consumer wrote, “Very nice song, lovely expression miss.” “Very cute, lovely performance,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Fantastic and awesome.”

What are your ideas on this viral dance video?