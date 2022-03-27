US has no strategy of regime change in Russia: Blinken

The United States has no technique of regime change for Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed reporters on Sunday after President Joe Biden a day earlier mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”

“I think the President, the White House made the point last night that, quite simply, President Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else,” Blinken mentioned at a press convention throughout a go to to Jerusalem.

“As you know, and as you’ve heard us say repeatedly, we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia or anywhere else, for that matter. In this case, as in any case, it’s up to the people of the country in question. It’s up to the Russian people,” Blinken mentioned.

In a significant speech throughout his journey to Poland, US President Joe Biden mentioned that Russia’s chief Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” remarks a White House official mentioned later had been meant to organize the world’s democracies for prolonged battle over Ukraine, not again regime change in Russia.

Those feedback by Biden, together with an announcement earlier within the day calling Putin a “butcher,” had been a pointy escalation of the US method to Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

In an tackle delivered at Warsaw’s Royal Castle. Biden evoked Poland’s 4 a long time behind the Iron Curtain in an effort to construct a case that the world’s democracies should urgently confront an autocratic Russia as a menace to international safety and freedom.

A White House official mentioned Biden’s comment that Putin can’t stay in energy didn’t signify a shift within the place of Washington, which has averted direct navy involvement in Ukraine and has particularly mentioned it doesn’t again regime change.

“But what we do have is a strategy to strongly support Ukraine,” Blinken mentioned.

“We have a strategy to put unprecedented pressure on Russia, and we’re carrying that forward. And we have a strategy to make sure that we’re providing all of the humanitarian support that we can, and we have a strategy to reinforce NATO,” he added.

