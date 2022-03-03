US hopes India will distance itself from Russia after Ukraine invasion

The United States known as on India on Wednesday to distance itself from Russia, its predominant arms provider, after the invasion of Ukraine, which New Delhi has but to sentence.

New US sanctions on Russian banks will make it tougher for international locations to purchase main protection tools from Moscow, a US diplomat mentioned, although no resolution had been reached on Washington granting a waiver to New Delhi to take supply of Russian surface-to-air missiles below an earlier contract.

India signed a $5.5 billion take care of Russia in 2018 to purchase 5 of its S400 missile methods, preliminary provides of which began late final yr regardless of a US regulation aimed toward deterring international locations from shopping for Russian navy {hardware}.

The United States this week positioned extra restrictions on Moscow together with the financial institution sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine final week.

“It is going to be very hard for any country in the globe to buy major weapon systems from Russia because of the sweeping sanctions now placed on Russian banks,” Donald Lu, assistant US secretary of state for South Asian affairs, advised a US senate subcommittee.

Lu additionally mentioned US officers have held talks with India to “underscore the importance of a collective response condemning Russia’s invasion.” India is the one main US ally that has declined to publicly criticize Moscow, although it has known as for an finish to violence.

Asked by senators if the Ukraine disaster had modified the administration’s place on a waiver for India, he mentioned: “I am not able to prejudge the decisions of the president or the secretary on the waiver issue or on the sanction issue, or whether Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will bear on that decision,” Lu mentioned.

“What I can say is that India is a really important security partner of ours now, and that we value that partnership. Moving forward, I hope that part of what happens with the extreme criticism that Russia has faced is that India will find it is now time to further distance itself from Russia.”

India’s overseas ministry didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Russia is India’s predominant arms provider, although since 2011 New Delhi has decreased its imports from Moscow by 53 p.c and raised purchases from the United States.

