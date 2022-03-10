Asia

US House passes Ukraine aid, gov’t funding measure

A majority of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to approve a $1.5 trillion invoice that would supply $13.6 billion in support for Ukraine and fund the federal authorities by way of September 30.

The vote was nonetheless below manner. If accredited by the House, the sweeping laws would transfer on to the Senate.

