US House Speaker Pelosi positive for COVID

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has COVID-19 and is at present asymptomatic, after greater than half a dozen different federal officers examined optimistic in current days.

The Democratic chief examined optimistic after a destructive check consequence earlier within the week, spokesman Drew Hammill stated in an announcement on Thursday.

More than half a dozen senior officers, together with members of Democratic President Joe Biden’s Cabinet and a minimum of seven lawmakers, have examined optimistic for COVID-19 in current days, at the same time as caseloads drop throughout the nation.

Pelosi, 82, stood close to Biden briefly throughout a ceremony to signal a postal reform invoice on Wednesday. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers shut contact for COVID-19 publicity to be inside six ft of an contaminated particular person for quarter-hour or extra.

Pelosi additionally attended an occasion on the Affordable Care Act on the White House on Tuesday with Biden and former President Barack Obama.

The White House didn’t instantly reply to a request for touch upon the most recent check for Biden, 79.

Pelosi is second in line to turn out to be president, behind Vice President Kamala Harris. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who’s seventh within the line of succession, examined optimistic on Wednesday and can also be asymptomatic, the Justice Department stated.

A congressional delegation journey to Asia that Pelosi had deliberate to guide has been postponed, Hammill stated.

“The speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Hammill stated.

She will quarantine based on federal well being pointers, he stated.

The House continues to permit distant voting so lawmakers can casts ballots whereas they’re in isolation.