US imposes sanctions on ISIS financial network

The US on Monday imposed sanctions on what it mentioned was a community of 5 ISIS monetary facilitators working throughout Indonesia, Syria and Turkey in assist of members of the extremist group in Syria.

The US Treasury Department in a press release accused these designated of taking part in a key position in facilitating the journey of extremists to Syria and different areas the place ISIS operates, and of conducting monetary transfers to assist the group’s efforts in Syria-based displaced individuals camps.

The Treasury mentioned the community collects funds in Indonesia and Turkey, “some of which were used to pay for smuggling children out of the camps and delivering them to ISIS foreign fighters as potential recruits.”

“The US, as part of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, is committed to denying ISIS the ability to raise and move funds across multiple jurisdictions,” Brian Nelson, the Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and monetary intelligence, mentioned within the assertion.

Monday’s transfer, which focused Dwi Dahlia Susanti, Rudi Heryadi, Ari Kardian, Muhammad Dandi Adhiguna and Dini Ramadhani, freeze any of their US belongings and customarily bar Americans from coping with them.

