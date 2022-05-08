US imposes visa restrictions on Russian military officials on eve of WWII anniversary

The US imposed visa restrictions on greater than 2,500 members of Russia’s navy over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the State Department introduced on Sunday, the eve of the anniversary of Russia’s liberation on the finish of World War II.

The visa restrictions apply to 2,596 members of the Russian navy and 13 Belarusian navy officers for having “supported, been actively complicit in, or been responsible for ordering or otherwise directing or authorizing actions that threaten or violate the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence of Ukraine,” the State Department stated in a truth sheet.

The State Department additionally launched a brand new visa restriction coverage that applies to Russian navy officers, and Russia-backed authorities who “are believed to have been involved in human rights abuses, violations of international humanitarian law, or public corruption in Ukraine.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The coverage applies to the relations of these sanctioned as nicely.

The State Department additionally designated eight Russian maritime-related corporations and added 69 vessels to the US Treasury Department sanctions checklist.

The new visa restrictions and designations come on the eve of the anniversary of Russia’s “Victory Day”, the anniversary of the Russians defeating Nazi Germans on the finish of World War II, which falls on May 9.

Washington had earlier within the day introduced new sanctions in opposition to Moscow focusing on three Russian tv stations, the executives from fuel exporter Gazprombank and banning Americans from offering accounting and consulting providers to Russians.

Read extra:

US imposes sanctions on 27 Gazprombank executives, Russian TV stations

Russia hits US-supplied weapons at railway station in Ukraine: Ministry

G7 countries pledge to stop importing Russian oil: White House