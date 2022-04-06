US indicts Russian oligarch Malofeyev for sanctions violations

The United States introduced on Wednesday that it has indicted Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev for sanctions violations.

Attorney General Merrick Garland mentioned the Russian billionaire had been beforehand recognized as a supply of financing for Russians selling separatism in Crimea and as offering help for the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic in jap Ukraine.

“After being sanctioned by the United States, Malofeyev attempted to evade the sanctions by using co-conspirators to surreptitiously acquire and run media outlets across Europe,” Garland instructed reporters.

The indictment was the primary of a Russian oligarch within the US because the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco mentioned.

Garland additionally introduced the “disruption” of a world botnet managed by the Russian army intelligence company, the GRU.

“The Russian government has recently used similar infrastructure to attack Ukrainian targets,” he mentioned. “Fortunately, we were able to disrupt this botnet before it could be used.”

“Thanks to our close work with international partners, we were able to detect the infection of thousands of network hardware devices,” the lawyer normal mentioned. “We were then able to disable the GRU’s control over those devices before the botnet could be weaponized.”

