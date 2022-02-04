US intelligence: Russia may stage video to create pretext for Ukraine war

US intelligence officers imagine Russia has fashioned a plan to manufacture a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine, probably by producing propaganda movies exhibiting a staged assault, based on a senior Biden administration official.

Russia is formulating a number of choices to offer it an excuse for an invasion of Ukraine, the official mentioned.

One is a fabricated video exhibiting the graphic aftermath of an explosion, together with gear showing to belong to Ukraine or allied nations, based on the official, who requested anonymity.

“The video will be released to underscore a threat to Russia’s security and to underpin military operations,” the official mentioned. “This video, if released, could provide Putin the spark he needs to initiate and justify military operations against Ukraine.”

The US official mentioned Washington is publicizing the particular allegation as a way to “dissuade” Russia from following by with such plans.

“We don’t know definitively that this is the route they [Russia] are going to take, but we know that this is an option under consideration,” US Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer mentioned in a media interview.

It “would involve actors playing mourners for people who are killed in an event that they [Russia] would have created themselves… [and] deployment of corpses to represent bodies purportedly killed,” Finer instructed MSNBC.

Russia has accused the US of ramping up tensions and ignoring Moscow’s calls to ease a standoff over Ukraine, a day after Washington introduced it will ship almost 3,000 additional troops to Poland and Romania.

Russia has denied plans of an invasion however has amassed hundreds of troops on its border with Ukraine.

