US intends to impose sanctions against another 120 organizations from Russia and Belarus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The US
administration will quickly add 120 extra organizations from Russia and
Belarus to the sanctions lists with the intention to reduce them off from excessive
applied sciences, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield
stated Thursday at an everyday briefing for reporters, Trend experiences
citing TASS.
“In the approaching days, the Ministry of Commerce will take additional
actions to worsen the positions of the Russian protection, aerospace
and maritime sectors by including 120 extra organizations from Russia
and Belarus to the sanctions record. Inclusion on this record means
that these organizations will now not be capable of get hold of US excessive
expertise with out a license, which in most if not all instances will
be denied,” she famous.