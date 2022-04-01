US intends to impose sanctions against another 120 organizations from Russia and Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The US

administration will quickly add 120 extra organizations from Russia and

Belarus to the sanctions lists with the intention to reduce them off from excessive

applied sciences, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield

stated Thursday at an everyday briefing for reporters, Trend experiences

citing TASS.

“In the approaching days, the Ministry of Commerce will take additional

actions to worsen the positions of the Russian protection, aerospace

and maritime sectors by including 120 extra organizations from Russia

and Belarus to the sanctions record. Inclusion on this record means

that these organizations will now not be capable of get hold of US excessive

expertise with out a license, which in most if not all instances will

be denied,” she famous.