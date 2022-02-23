US introduces new sanctions against Russia

Washington introduces new sanctions in opposition to Russia and can

tighten them relying on Moscow’s actions in direction of Ukraine, US

President Joe Biden stated on Tuesday, Trend experiences citing TASS.

“Today I’m saying the primary tranche of sanctions to impose

value on Russia in response to their actions yesterday. These have

been intently coordinated with our allies and companions and we’ll

proceed to escalate sanctions if Russia escalates,” Biden

famous.

Washington imposes sanctions on Russia’s sovereign debt on account of

the state of affairs round Ukraine, Biden stated.

“We’re implementing full blocking sanctions on two giant Russian

monetary establishments VEB, and their Military Bank. We are

implementing complete sanctions on Russia’s sovereign debt.

This implies that we’ve minimize off the Russian authorities from Western

financing,” the US chief famous.

According to Biden, these restrictive measures come into drive

on Tuesday. The sanctions on “Russian elites and their household

members” will take impact on Wednesday and within the days.