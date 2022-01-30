US Iran envoy criticized for ‘parroting Iranian propaganda’ about women in stadiums

US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, whipped up a storm of criticism on social media after he welcomed information that some Iranian ladies have been allowed to attend a soccer match in Iran, with customers accusing him of “parroting Iranian propaganda.”

Iran, whose theocratic rulers have lengthy been against ladies attending males’s soccer matches, allotted 2,000 out of 10,000 tickets to ladies for Thursday’s match, in keeping with state media.

Iranian ladies have been banned from stadiums internet hosting males’s soccer matches since shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran grew to become the primary Asian workforce to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Thursday after defeating Iraq 1-0 in Tehran.

Malley congratulated the Iranian workforce for his or her qualification on Twitter on Friday. “It’s good to see women were allowed to attend the match,” he added in the identical tweet, prompting an outcry on social media, principally from Iranians.

Critics argued that the matter didn’t warrant a optimistic response from Malley on condition that Iran had solely allowed a choose variety of ladies to attend the match underneath stress from world soccer’s governing physique FIFA.

Rather than signifying a optimistic shift in Iran’s coverage on the difficulty, allowing a restricted variety of ladies to attend the match was merely a propagandist effort to “appease” FIFA, they argued.

They additional argued that Malley’s tweet performed into the supposed Iranian propaganda.

Women spectators on the match have been hand-picked and “most of them were from the families of officials or women football and futsal players,” Radio Farda, the Persian-language broadcaster at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, reported.

FIFA ordered Iran in September 2019 to permit ladies entry to stadiums with none restrictions. The FIFA directive got here after a younger Iranian lady named Sahar Khodayari – dubbed “Blue Girl” for the colors of her favorite workforce, Esteghlal FC – died after setting herself on fireplace exterior a court docket the place she feared being jailed for attempting to attend a match disguised as a person.

Malley’s tweet drew condemnation from scores of Iranians – together with activists and journalists – on Twitter.

“Please don’t parrot Islamic Republic propaganda @USEnvoyIran,” Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinjead wrote in response to Malley.

“To fool/appease FIFA, [the] regime selected a tiny group of women – 2% of the stadium – & took photos/videos to deceive the international media. Don’t praise gender apartheid. The stadium was not open to all women.”

Holly Dagres, a senior fellow on the Atlantic Council, described Malley’s tweet as “problematic.”

“While I appreciate the outreach, this is a problematic tweet. Iran only allowed a certain number of women to “freely” enter the stadium—and that was solely to appease FIFA,” she wrote on Twitter.

Malley advised Al Arabiya English in an announcement: “Iranian women, like all women, should have every right to cheer their national team. I am glad that FIFA has taken a strong stand on the issue and that this qualifying match marked some movement in the right direction.”

“I remember the tragic death of Sahar Khodayari a few years ago,” Malley mentioned, referring to “Blue Girl.” “The government should give every fan an opportunity to attend these events. This isn’t about soccer or even politics, but about basic equality.”

Iranian dissidents and activists accuse Malley of being overly lenient with the Iranian regime and inattentive to its human rights abuses. When Malley was appointed because the Biden administration’s Iran envoy in January 2021, they expressed concern that he would overlook home repression in Iran so as to reive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Malley was a key member of former President Barack Obama’s workforce that negotiated the deal, formally often called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Washington withdrew from the deal in 2018 underneath then-President Donald Trump, reimposing sweeping sanctions on Tehran.

A US delegation headed by Malley has been collaborating in oblique talks with Iran in Vienna geared toward restoring the 2015 deal since final April.

Three members of the US negotiating workforce – together with Richard Nephew, who served as Malley’s deputy – have left the workforce after calling for a more durable strategy within the talks with Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported final week, citing folks aware of the negotiations.

Silence from Iran

Iran, for its half, didn’t react to Malley’s tweet, and its media neglected the gesture totally.

“It doesn’t surprise me that [Iranian] official media has been muted in its reaction to the tweet. Rapprochement between Washington and Tehran is just not on the menu for the current Iranian establishment,” Jason Brodsky, coverage director at United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), advised Al Arabiya English.

“In general, it would be more helpful for the US State Department to be consistently speaking out against human rights abuses inside Iran rather than occasional tweets coupled with attempts at engagement with a regime that is just not interested in the overtures,” mentioned Brodsky.

