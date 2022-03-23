US: Iran has ‘difficult’ decisions on finalizing nuclear deal

The US mentioned Tuesday it’s now as much as Iran to make exhausting selections with a purpose to restore the 2015 deal on limiting its nuclear program in trade for lifting sanctions.

After almost a yr of negotiations, “the onus is on Tehran to make decisions that it might consider difficult,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price mentioned.

“There are a number of difficult issues that we are still trying to work through,” he added.

“An agreement of this sort is neither imminent nor is it certain and so, that is precisely why for the better part of the year, we have been preparing for either contingency,” Price mentioned.

Without going into particulars, Price mentioned Washington had lengthy been discussing “alternatives” with its companions within the Middle East and Europe.

He reiterated that US President Joe Biden’s dedication to forestall Iran from buying a nuclear bomb could be upheld, with or with out an settlement with Tehran.

