US issues fresh North Korea sanctions after recent missile launches

The United States on Friday slapped sanctions on 5 entities it accused of offering assist to North Korea’s development of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile applications, rising stress on Pyongyang following a current collection of missile launches.

The US Treasury Department in a press release stated Friday’s motion targets the Ministry of Rocket Industry, which it stated is a North Korean weapons of mass destruction analysis and improvement group immediately linked to the event of latest intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

It additionally designated 4 of the group’s subsidiaries – Hapjanggang Trading Corporation, Korea Rounsan Trading Corporation, Sungnisan Trading Corporation, and Unchon Trading Corporation.

The transfer follows an increase in tensions with North Korea following two ballistic missile exams on Feb. 26 and March 4 that concerned a brand new ICBM system that North Korea is growing, and final week’s first full ICBM check carried out by North Korea since 2017.

“The DPRK’s (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s) provocative ballistic missile tests represent a clear threat to regional and global security and are in blatant violation of UN Security Council resolutions,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated within the assertion.

“The United States is committed to using our sanctions authorities to respond to the DPRK’s continued development of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles,” she stated.

South Korean officers have additionally reported new development on the North’s solely identified nuclear check web site, which was shuttered in 2018.

There are rising indicators that North Korea might quickly check a nuclear weapon for the primary time since 2017 in a bid to enhance its arsenal and enhance political stress, US and South Korean officers and analysts stated.

