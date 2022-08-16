US Justice Department Opposes Release Of Affidavit Behind Trump Raid

Trump claimed on Monday that FBI brokers had seized his passports in the course of the operation.

The US Justice Department on Monday opposed requests to unseal the affidavit used to justify final week’s FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida residence.

Several US media retailers and Republican members of Congress have requested a Florida choose to launch the affidavit behind the raid, which ignited a political firestorm in an already bitterly divided nation.

The Justice Department famous in a submitting with a US District Court that the search warrant and a receipt for gadgets seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence throughout final week’s raid have already been made public.

But it argued that the affidavit, which lays out the FBI’s argument for why the search warrant needs to be accepted, introduced a “very different set of considerations.”

“There remain compelling reasons, including to protect the integrity of an ongoing law enforcement investigation that implicates national security, that support keeping the affidavit sealed,” the division stated.

It stated the federal government had “a compelling, overriding interest in preserving the integrity of an ongoing criminal investigation,” it stated.

The affidavit, it added, contained “critically important and detailed investigative facts” in addition to “highly sensitive information about witnesses, including witnesses interviewed by the government.”

The Justice Department stated that ought to the court docket order the discharge of the affidavit, the required redactions would “be so extensive as to render the remaining unsealed text devoid of meaningful content.”

Among the information seized in the course of the unprecedented search of the house of a former president had been paperwork marked “Top Secret,” “Secret” and “Confidential.”

Trump, who’s weighing one other White House run in 2024, vehemently denounced the FBI raid and claimed that the entire materials confiscated in the course of the search had been beforehand “declassified.”

The warrant to look Trump’s residence, which was personally accepted by Attorney General Merrick Garland, directed the FBI to grab information “illegally possessed” in violation of three felony statutes, together with one falling beneath the Espionage Act, which makes it a criminal offense to illegally acquire or retain nationwide safety data.

Trump claimed on Monday that FBI brokers had seized his passports in the course of the operation.

“Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else,” Trump stated in a posting on his Truth Social platform. “This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!”

In addition to investigations into his enterprise practices, Trump faces authorized scrutiny for his efforts to overturn the outcomes of the November 2020 election, and for the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Trump was impeached for a historic second time by the House after the Capitol riot — he was charged with inciting an rebellion — however was acquitted by the Senate.

