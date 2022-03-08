US lawmakers pressure Biden to help with transfer of European aircraft to Ukraine

Members of the US Congress pushed President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday to facilitate the fast switch of fighter plane to Ukraine from NATO and Eastern European nations, after a plea on Saturday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin calling for Washington to commit to exchange any donated jets with upgraded Western plane, together with by means of concessionary financing and loans in addition to backed pricing.

Zelenskyy made a “desperate plea for European countries to provide Russian-made planes” for Ukraine’s struggle in opposition to Russian invaders throughout a video name Saturday with US lawmakers, individuals within the name mentioned.

Many air forces in Eastern Europe fly Russian-made warplanes. The switch of such plane to Ukraine would imply that Ukrainian pilots fly the aircraft without having extra coaching.

“I will support efforts in the Senate to implement measures to compensate our allies that provide their aircraft for Ukraine’s defense,” Menendez mentioned within the letter.

State and Defense Department spokespersons didn’t instantly reply to a request for touch upon the letter.

Among different lawmakers making related requests have been Representatives Tim Ryan and Marcy Kaptur, each Democrats. And on Sunday, Republican Senator Rob Portman spoke at a rally in help of Ukraine exterior the White House, the place he known as on the Biden administration to do extra to help Ukraine, together with serving to European nations ship fighter jets.

Representative Michael McCaul, the highest Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, mentioned on Sunday throughout a go to to the Polish border that he additionally inspired the Biden administration to facilitate the plane transfers.

Russia describes its actions as “a special military operation” whose intention is to disarm Ukraine, counter what it views as NATO aggression and seize Ukrainian leaders it calls neo-Nazis.

