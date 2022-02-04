World
US lawmakers push to rename Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Washington – Times of India
WASHINGTON: A bipartisan group of US lawmakers proposed matching payments within the Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday that might require the United States to barter the renaming of Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Washington because the “Taiwan Representative Office,” a transfer sure to rankle China.
It is at present known as the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO), utilizing the title of the island’s capital metropolis.
Should the measures change into legislation, any change within the workplace’s title might present cowl to smaller nations to take comparable steps to spice up engagement with Taiwan, which China claims as its personal territory.
It would additionally be sure to create a brand new rift in US-China relations, already at their lowest level in many years as Washington seeks to push again towards what it sees as Beijing’s rising financial and navy coercion.
The United States, like most nations, doesn’t have official ties with democratically ruled Taiwan, however is its greatest worldwide backer.
The payments direct the Secretary of State to “seek to enter into negotiations” with TECRO to rename its workplace because the “Taiwan Representative Office.”
Republican Senator Marco Rubio and the Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez sponsored the Senate invoice, with Republican John Curtis and Democrat Chris Pappas main on the House model.
“The US must make clear that, despite all efforts by the Chinese Communist Party to intimidate and coerce Taiwan, hostile powers have no right to claim sovereignty over democratic countries,” Rubio stated.
Menendez informed Reuters the payments have been according to the Taiwan Relations Act defining the United States’ unofficial ties with Taiwan, and display Washington’s assist for Taiwan “to determine its own future.”
“We must take this step to strengthen our diplomatic partnership with Taiwan and counter China’s repeated attempts to threaten and coerce nations around the globe,” Pappas stated.
The White House and US State Department and China’s embassy in Washington didn’t reply instantly to requests for remark.
China chafes at any worldwide references to Taiwan it sees as suggesting the island is its personal nation.
It downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania and pressed multinationals to sever ties with the nation after Taiwan opened an workplace in Vilnius final 12 months known as the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania.
Beijing, which has by no means renounced using drive to make sure eventual unification with Taiwan, calls the island’s standing probably the most delicate situation in US-China relations and the idea for ties between the 2 superpowers.
