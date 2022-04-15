US lawmakers signal support for Taiwan in visit

toggle caption AP

TAIPEI, Taiwan — U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan on Friday made a pointed and public declaration of their assist for the self-governing island democracy whereas additionally issuing a warning to China.

The six lawmakers met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday morning and also will meet with the island’s protection minister.

Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey gave a speech praising Taiwan’s democracy and its international standing as a producer of semi-conductor chips utilized in all the pieces from vehicles to smartphones, and he warned of penalties if that standing had been jeopardized.

“It is a country of global significance, of global consequence, of global impact, and therefore it should be understood the security of Taiwan has a global impact for those who would wish it ill,” mentioned Menendez, the pinnacle of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, in a speech from Taiwan’s Presidential Office.

He emphasised that “we seek no conflict with China as I believe Taiwan seeks no conflict with China.”

The delegation, led by Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, additionally consists of Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Sen. Robert Portman of Ohio, Sen. Benjamin Sasse of Nebraska and Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas.

Tsai mentioned she welcomed their go to and hoped it will assist to additional deepen US-Taiwan cooperation.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has proven that democracies must bolster their alliances and collectively we can defend ourselves from the threats posed by authoritarian nations that seek to disrupt regional peace,” mentioned Tsai.

China publicly denounced the go to on Thursday. China is towards any official exchanges between Taiwan’s authorities and different overseas governments as a result of it claims Taiwan is a part of its nationwide territory and never an impartial nation.

China and Taiwan break up after a civil conflict in 1949.

The U.S. is the democratic island’s greatest unofficial ally and has stepped up weapons gross sales to Taiwan in previous years. By legislation, the U.S. is certain to assist Taiwan with arms which are defensive in nature. However, the query of whether or not the U.S. would intervene within the case of a navy invasion by China stays open.