US lawyers sue CIA for allegedly spying on Julian Assange

Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange say they’re suing the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and its former director Mike Pompeo.

The lawsuit accuses the CIA of recording legal professionals’ conversations with Assange and copying the info on their telephones and computer systems.

They declare that the company violated their US constitutional proper to privateness with their consumer.

Assange faces extradition to the US, the place he’s accused of publishing diplomatic recordsdata in regards to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq in 2010.

The Australian nationwide has appealed the UK’s decision to grant the extradition request. The fees towards him might lead to a jail sentence of as much as 175 years.

The criticism towards the CIA was filed on Monday by legal professionals Margaret Ratner Kunstler and Deborah Hrbek, and journalists Charles Glass and John Goetz.

They declare that the CIA labored with a safety agency employed by the Ecuadorian embassy in London, the place Assange had taken refuge underneath political asylum, to spy on the WikiLeaks founder, his legal professionals, journalists and others he met.

Lawyer Robert Boyle mentioned that Assange’s proper to a good trial had been “tainted, if not nullified” as a result of “the government now knows the content of those exchanges.”

“There should be sanctions, up to and including dismissal of these charges or withdrawal of the extradition request, in response to such clearly unconstitutional activities,” he instructed reporters.

The lawsuit additionally claims that Undercover Global, the Spanish-based safety agency, collected information on the legal professionals’ cell phones, positioned microphones within the Ecuadorian embassy, and despatched CCTV pictures to the CIA.

According to the court docket doc, Pompeo “was aware of and approved” of the operation.